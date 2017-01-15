‘Rajasthan government making efforts to secure jobs of candidates selected under SBC’

State Cabinet Minister Rajendra Rathore. (File photo) State Cabinet Minister Rajendra Rathore. (File photo)

State Cabinet Minister Rajendra Rathore today said the Rajasthan government was making all efforts to secure jobs/pending appointments of candidates selected under the reserved Special Backward Category (SBC). In a meeting with the representatives of SBCs at the secretariat, Rathore discussed their issues at length and said that the state intends to provide reservation to SBCs.

“The state government is making all efforts to secure jobs/pending appointments of candidates selected under the reserved Special Backward Category (SBC),” he said.

Government has filed a SLP in the Supreme Court, hearing of which is scheduled for January 28.

Rathore assured that scholarship of students provided under SBC category will be regularised and caste certificates will be accepted in all applications made in the year 2016-17.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Arun Chaturvedi said that a high-power committee under Justice Sunil Kumar Garg has been constituted on the reservation issue and the committee will soon present its fact-finding report.

The next meeting is scheduled on February 15.