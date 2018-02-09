Railway recruitment 2018: Register for 62,907 group D vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in

Railway recruitment 2018: In one of its biggest recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from interested aspirants to apply for various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix in various units of Indian railways. Those who want to apply can do so at the offical website before March 12.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 62,907
Designation
Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman
Gangman
Pointsman
Switchman
Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department
Porter
Eligiblity criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (or) should be holding a national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT
Or
Class 10 pass plus national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (or) 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 31 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.
Pay scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month.
Important dates
Online application submission begins: Febraury 10
Last date for online registration: March 12
Last date for online payment of fee: March 12
