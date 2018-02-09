Railway recruitment 2018: Register for 62,907 group D vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is hiring for various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is hiring for various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix.

Railway recruitment 2018: In one of its biggest recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from interested aspirants to apply for various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix in various units of Indian railways. Those who want to apply can do so at the offical website before March 12.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 62,907

Designation

Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

Gangman

Pointsman

Switchman

Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Porter

Eligiblity criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (or) should be holding a national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Or

Class 10 pass plus national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (or) 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 31 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

Important dates

Online application submission begins: Febraury 10

Last date for online registration: March 12

Last date for online payment of fee: March 12

