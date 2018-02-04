South Western Railway recruitment 2018: Apply through cultural quota, apply before February 17

Those interested in applying should send their applications before February 17. Those interested in applying should send their applications before February 17.

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: The South Western Railway has released a recruitment notification against cultural quota in level 2 of VII CPC pay matrix. Those interested in applying should send their applications before February 17.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2

Discipline

Light music (vocal)

Hindustani sitar (should be able to play guitar also)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination with not less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate for NTPC caregories

Or

Matriculation plus course competed act apprenticeship/ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT with not less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate for technician category.

Light music: Aspirants should possess degree/diploma/certificate in music (light music vocal) from government recognised institute.

Hindustani sitar: Aspirants should possess degree/diploma/certificate in music (Hindustani sitar) from government recognised institute.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 29 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of written test (objective type) 50 marks, assessment of talent in the relevant field (50 marks).

How to apply

Interested lot should send their applications is prescribed format along with other relevant documents to ‘The Assistant Personnel Officer/HQ, Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway, 2nd floor, Old GM’s Office Building, Club Road, Hubli – 580 023’.

Examination fee: Rs 500

For reserved categories: Rs 250

