South East Central Railway apprentice recruitment 2017: Apply for 1,050 posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

The South East Central Railway has called for the recruitment of apprentices under the Apprentices Act of 1961 in the Nagpur, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so from the official website (secr.indianrailways.gov.in).

There are a total of 1,050 posts available for candidates and the last date to apply for the same is on December 27, 2017. The application fee is Rs 100. The vacancies are there for the posts of fitters, carpenters, welders, PASSA, electricians, health sanitary inspectors, stenographers, turners, machinists, secretarial practice, painters, wiremen, mechanics, upholsterers, plumbers, draughtsmen, surveyors, masons and bearers

Posts available: 1,050

Nagpur- 313

Raiput- 305

Bilaspur- 432

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 15 years old.

– Candidates should have class 10 exams from a recognised institution

– Candidates should have passed an ITI course in the relevant trade from a recognised institution.

Steps to apply for South East Central Railway apprentice recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the South East Central Railway as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link to the recruitment page.

Step 3: Follow the instructions provided in the notifications to apply.

Step 4: Download the application form for further reference.

