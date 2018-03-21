RRB recruitment 2018: Indian Railways to hire 9500 candidates in RPF

RRB will release the notification soon. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran RRB will release the notification soon. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

RRB recruitment 2018: After releasing massive job openings of about 89000 for group C and D posts in February, the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has announced 9500 vacancies in Railway Protection Force (RPF). The Minister said that among these, 50 per cent will be reserved for women candidates.

“We have almost completed the procedure of filling 90,000 vacancies in Group C and D and now we will soon going to offer 9500 posts in Railway Protection Force (RPF) out of which 50 per cent vacancies would be reserved for women,” Goyal said.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) invited applications last month to fill for over 89000 posts — 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 group D vacancies. The last date for submission of applications is March 31.

Till now, about 1.5 crore candidates have registered. “Primary registration is done by candidates with their name and address. The next step is the application where they fill up other details and pay the fee,” said a senior official.

RRB Group C vacancy details

There is a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8829 posts for technicians.

Educational qualification:

Assistant Loco Pilot Electrical/Mechanical

Class 10th pass with ITI (in specific trade)/Matric/SSLC/Act Apprentice Course OR

Three years Diploma in Electronics/ Automobile Engineering/Mechanical/Electrical OR

Degree of Engineering in specified discipline

Technician Grade II

SSLC / Class 10th pass with ITI (in specific trade)/Matric

Technician Grade III Signal, Telecommunication

Matric / SSLC / Class 10th pass with ITI/ Course Completed Act Apprentice in specified trade recognized by SCVT / NCVT OR

10+2 pass with Math and Physics

Pay scale: The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Group D vacancy details

A total of 62,907 vacancies are available for Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gangman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Education qualification: The minimum qualification required for vacancies of trackmen, helpers etc in Group D Level 1 recruitment was class 10 pass certificate along with an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate. But now, the latter has been made optional. Now, even if the aspirants do not possess the technical certification, they can apply if they have passed class 10.

RRB recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd