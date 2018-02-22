RRB recruitment 2018: No hike in exam fee, says Piyush Goyal

RRB recruitment 2018: The recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran RRB recruitment 2018: The recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class 10. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran

RRB recruitment 2018: Days after notifying recruitment drive for over 89,000 vacant posts of assistant loco pilots, gangmen, helper and technical assistants, the Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has relaxed the exam fees. This step was taken after receiving complaints from candidates who argued that SSC exams fees are lesser than what railways is demanding.

For the general category, the exam fee is fixed at 500 while for the reserved categories, it is Rs 250 per application. Earlier, those in the exempted category appeared in the exam for free, while the general category candidates had to pay Rs 100.

The Minister stated, “I want to make it clear that the hike in the fees is because we realised that many people fill the form and then do not turn up for the exams. The government spends a lot of money on the exams. So, those who appear will get their fee refunded. Those who have paid Rs 250 will be refunded the entire amount and those who have paid Rs 500 will be refunded Rs 400. So, in effect, there is no hike. We want only the serious candidates to appear in the exams.”

Examination fees for exempted categories is ₹250, which will be refunded once they appear in the exam & for general categories, it is ₹500, of which ₹400 will be refunded after appearing in the exam: @PiyushGoyal — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 21, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On February 18, some candidates in Bihar and Kerala protested against the upper-age limit for employing people in various categories. Therefore, the Railways relaxed the age llimit. It had also clarified that the option of taking the recruitment exam in regional languages would be made available.

“Option to take the exam in regional languages like Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Odiya and others will be available to the candidates,” according to a statement from the Railway Ministry.

Revised age limit for assistant loco pilots and loco pilots:

Unreserved category: 30 years

OBC: 33 years

SC and ST category: 35 years

Revised age limit for Group D exams:

Unreserved category: 30 years

OBCs: 36 years

SCs and STs: 38 years

The major chunk is 62,907 vacancies in Group D, or Level 1, which are posts of Helper in various technical departments. For being Helper in Operations or Traffic department, the industrial training certificate is not mandatory. The rest 26,502 vacancies are for filling posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians.

