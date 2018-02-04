RRB recruitment 2018: Latest railway jobs to apply for, check complete details

RRB recruitment 2018: The Indian railways has released various recruitment notifications in the past one month for different posts and departments. The Indian railways has released various recruitment notifications in the past one month for different posts and departments.

Railway recruitment 2018: Latest vacancies for class 12th pass, know how to apply

The South Western division of the Indian Railways has released notification inviting candidates to fill 21 unreserved vacancies under sports quota. The candidates must note that the last date to apply online is February 12, 2018, till 6 pm.

Bangalore metro recruitment: Job for engineering degree holders, salary upto Rs 1,22,630 per month

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has issued a notification for recruitment to middle level positions in the project wing on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – bmrc.co.in before February 17 by 4 pm.

RRB recruitment 2018: Register at rrcecr.gov.in, class 10th pass outs required

The notification for 1898 apprentice positions has been released by the East Central Railways. Those interested in applying can send the fully-filled form by February 28 (5 pm) on the official website rrcecr.gov.in.

Delhi Metro (DMRC) recruitment: 1896 engineer, manager and other posts, important dates

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is hiring for various executive and non-executive posts. Those selected are likely to be posted at Delhi/NCR or any other projects of DMRC, anywhere in India. Interested ones can apply at the official website – delhimetrorail.com

RRB recruitment 2018: Over 26,000 vacancies at Indian railways, apply at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Railways, has issued a hiring notification for more than 26,000 vacancies of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician posts. All those who are interested and fit to apply can register themselves at the official website – indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline is March 5.

South Western Railway recruitment 2018: Apply through cultural quota, apply before February 17

The South Western Railway has released a recruitment notification against cultural quota in level 2 of VII CPC pay matrix. Those interested in applying should send their applications before February 17.

Railway Recruitment Cell is hiring: Apply against scouts and guides quota, pay scale and registration details

