IRCON recruitment 2018: Apply for 72 posts at ircon.org

Ircon recruitment 2018: The candidates can submit the application fee till May 1

IRCON International Limited, a government company under Ministry of Railways, invites interested, eligible candidates to apply for 72 various posts in the company. The interested, eligible candidates are advised to apply within April 27. The candidates who have an experience of more than 10 years are eligible to apply in most of the posts.

The candidates may apply through online mode by paying an application fee, Rs 1000 for general/ OBC candidates, Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates for the executive posts latest by May 1 through the official website, ircon.org.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 72

Post wise vacancy details:

1) Additional General Manager/ Civil: 4

2) Joint General Manager/ Civil: 7

3) Dy. General Manager/Civil: 26

4) Manager/Civil: 18

5) Dy. Manager/Civil: 10

6) Junior Engineer/SHE: 2

7) Dy. General Manager/Civil Quality: 3

8) Manager/ Civil Quality: 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Ircon recruitment 2018: The candidates are requested to apply by April 27 through the official website, ircon.org

Additional General Manager/ Civil: The candidates should be a graduate in Civil Engineering with 60 per cent marks from a reputed institute approved by AICTE with preferred having a full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering.

The candidates should have a 16 years of working experience in government organisations or 18 years in private organisations.

Joint General Manager/ Civil: The candidates should be a graduate in Civil Engineering with 60 per cent marks from a reputed institute approved by AICTE with preferred having a full time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering.

The candidates need to have a working experience not less than 13 years in both government and private organisations.

Dy. General Manager/Civil: The candidates should be a graduate in Civil Engineering with 60 per cent marks from a reputed institute approved by AICTE with preferred having a full-time degree in ME/ M.Tech in Civil Engineering.

The candidates should have a working experience not less than 9 years in both government and private organisations.

For details on post wise eligibility criteria, please check the official website of IRCON, click here

Age limit: The candidates will get age relaxations as per government of India guidelines.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

IRCON recruitment: How to apply?

The candidates may apply through online mode by paying an application fee, Rs 1000 for general/ OBC candidates, Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates for the executive posts

For non-executive posts, the candidates can apply through online mode by paying an application fee, Rs 500 for general/ OBC candidates, Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates.

Ircon recruitment: Important dates

Start date of online application: April 6

Last date of online application: April 27

Last date of submission of application fees through online mode: May 1.

About IRCON

Established under the Companies Act, 1956 on April 28, 1976, Ircon International Limited (IRCON) is the leadinng turnkey construction company in the public sector known for quality, commitment, and consistency. It is operated in several states in India and countries of Malaysia, Nepal, Afganistan, United Kingdom and others.

