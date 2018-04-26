RRB recruitment 2018 Group C, D: Over 2.37 crore applied for jobs in Indian Railways

RRB recruitment 2018: The Railways will provide question papers in 15 different languages RRB recruitment 2018: The Railways will provide question papers in 15 different languages

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways this year. The railways has in March released a notification to fill about a lakh post in various departments. Over 50 lakh online applications were received for assistant assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts, application window for which has closed.

But the exercise has a positive side — by taking the recruitment process online, the Railways is estimated to have saved 7.5 crore paper sheets, or the equivalent of “10 lakh trees”, according to a senior Railway Ministry official. Because bulky, multi-lingual question booklets have been replaced by online tests.

Railways has replaced bulky, multi-lingual question booklets with online tests for its recruitment drive, which will save around 7.5 crore paper sheets, equivalent to 10 lakh trees. pic.twitter.com/G5zg3wtTSC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 25, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To make things easier, the Railways will provide question papers in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

After deliberating on the queries for some time, the Board decided the rule for mandatory minimum educational qualification be scrapped.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) made many amendments with respect to the recent job notifications. They scrapped the provision of minimum educational qualification for giving jobs on compassionate grounds to the wives or widows of its employees, who died in service or retired for medical reasons. Under the present norms, the minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for such employment is Class 10 for Level-1 or Group ‘D’ jobs.

