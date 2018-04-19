RRB recruitment 2018: Apply for Deputy Manager posts before May 17

RRB recruitment 2018: After you give each mock test, it is imperative to analyze your performance in order improve your scores. RRB recruitment 2018: After you give each mock test, it is imperative to analyze your performance in order improve your scores.

RRB recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Manager/ Deputy Manager. The candidates can apply in a prescribed format on or before May 17. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 57 years as on April 1, 2018. The candidates can apply by visiting the website, cris.org.in/Career.

The candidates except for Medical and RPF with an experience of working in Railway PSUs or autonomous organisations are desired to apply within 30 days of the commencement of application procedure. The candidates will get a salary as the recommendation of the seventh pay commission.

Vacancy detail:

Total post: 1

Manager/ Deputy Manager (Master Data Management system)

Eligibility criteria:

Railway officers except Medical and RPF working in level 12 or 11 with an experience of working in Railway PSUs or autonomous organisations with a knowledge in basic computer application are desired to apply.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 57 years as on April 1, 2018.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a salary of the level 12/11 as per the recommendation of Seventh Pay Commission.

Selection process:

The selection process is scheduled to be notified soon on Railway Board’s letter on May 25.

RRB recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website cris.org.in/career

Step 2: Enter the required details in the application form

Step 3: Send your application in a prescribed format to The Registrar, CRIS, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021.

Step 4: It is to note that applicants have to submit a simultaneous copy of the application to their administrative officer (HQ/ Board).

Important dates:

Commencement of the application process: April 17, 2018

Closure of application process: May 17, 2018.

RRB Recruitment 2018 for Group C, D posts

Group C: Vacancy details

Chief Office Superintendent- 1

Senior Clerk – 2

Junior Clerk – 3

Confidential Steno for Principle – 1

Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section – 1

Hostel Superintendent – 1

Janitor/ Warden – 1

Librarian – 1

Senior Translator – 1

Group D posts: Vacancies

Hostel Chaukidar – 4

Officers Peon – 2

Office Peon – 2

School Chaukidar – 4

Khalasi – 2

For details on eligibility criteria, pay scale, candidates are advised to visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd