RRB recruitment 2018: Apply for 26 Group C and D jobs at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: North Eastern Railway has released a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill 26 vacancies for non-gazetted Group C and Group D posts. The applicants have to visit the official website of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur — ner.indianrailways.gov.in. There are 12 vacancies in Group C category and 14 vacancies in Group D in the Operating department for ZRTI-Gazipur. To check the detailed notification, candidates can click here.

Eligibility: The applicant needs to have a minimum of two years experience in the same post. The knowledge of operating computer and 10 years of experience of working with the Indian Railways will be added advantage. The posts are only for the existing staff of Indian Railways and the last date to submit applications is by April 30.

Age: The applicant’s age must between 18 to 33 years. There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

RRB Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy details

Group C Posts:

Chief Office Superintendent- 1

Senior Clerk – 2

Junior Clerk – 3

Confidential Steno for Principle – 1

Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section – 1

Hostel Superintendent – 1

Janitor/ Warden – 1

Librarian – 1

Senior Translator – 1

Pay Scale:

Group C Posts:

Chief Office Superintendent-

Senior Clerk – Rs.2800 per month

Junior Clerk – Rs.1900 per month

Confidential Steno For Principle – Rs.4600 per month

Confidential Steno For Examination and Confidential Section – Rs.4600 per month

Hostel Superintendent – Rs.4600 per month

Janitor/ Warden – Rs.2800 per month

Librarian – Rs.4600 per month

Senior Translator – Rs.4600 per month

Group D posts:

Hostel Chaukidar – 4

Officers Peon – 2

Office Peon – 2

School Chaukidar – 4

Khalasi – 2

Group D Posts:

Hostel Chaukidar – Rs.1800 per month

Officers Peon – Rs.1800 per month

Office Peon – Rs.1800 per month

School Chaukidar – Rs.1800 per month

Khalasi – Rs.1800 per month

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways. The screening of the applications will be done immediately after the cut-off date.

The Indian Railways has removed the provision of minimum educational qualification for giving jobs on compassionate grounds to the wives or widows of its employees, who died in service or retired for medical reasons. Under the present norms, the minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for such employment is Class 10 for Level-1 or Group ‘D’ jobs.

