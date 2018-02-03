Indian Railways, RRB recruitment 2018 begins for over 26,000 vacancies, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technicians required

RRB recruitment 2018: All those who are interested and fit to apply can register themselves at the official website – indianrailways.gov.in. All those who are interested and fit to apply can register themselves at the official website – indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Railways, has issued a hiring notification for more than 26,000 vacancies of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician posts. All those who are interested and fit to apply can register themselves at the official website – indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline for submission of application is March 5.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 26,502

Designation

Assistant Loco Pilot: 17,673

Various posts of Technicians: 8829

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should possess the relevant educational/technical qualifications from recognised institute/university.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

Selection procedure

The selection shall be done through 4 stages which will be common for ALP and Technician.

— First stage: CBT

— Second stage: CBT

— Computer based aptitude test

— Document verification

Those who have opted for ALP and qualified in second stage CBT will have to undergo computer based aptitude test (AT). There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in First and Second Stage CBT. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer. There shall be no negative marking for Computer Based Aptitude Test.

How to apply

Interested lot are required to apply at the official website of different RRBs.

Documents to be kept ready

Candidate photograph in color: JPEG image of size 15 to 40KB

Scribe photograph in color (wherever applicable): JPEG image of size 15 to 40KB

SC/ST certificate (Only for candidates seeking free travel pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

Application fee (unreserved): Rs 500

Concession categories: Rs 250

The online fee payment can be done through internet banking or debit/credit cards

