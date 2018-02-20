RRB recruitment 2018: Railways relaxes age for 89000 jobs, exam in regional languages

The maximum age limit for assistant loco pilots and technical assistants is 30 years instead of 28. (Representational Image) The maximum age limit for assistant loco pilots and technical assistants is 30 years instead of 28. (Representational Image)

Railway recruitment 2018: Days after notifying recruitment drive for over 89,000 vacant posts of assistant loco pilots, gangmen, helper and technical assistants, Railways on Monday also extended the age limit for the same by two years. Now, the maximum age limit for assistant loco pilots and technical assistants is 30 years instead of 28. The same for Group D posts like trackmen and helper is 33 years instead of 30 as was earlier yesterday for general category candidates. Since the change in age limit is notified now the new extended last date will also be notified later.

“Option to take the exam in regional languages like Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Odiya and others will be available to the candidates,” according to a statement from the Railway ministry. The major chunk is 62,907 vacancies in Group D, or Level 1, which are posts of Helper in various technical departments. For being Helper in Operations or Traffic department, the industrial training certificate is not mandatory. The rest 26,502 vacancies are for filling posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to social media to announce this recruitment drive as an achievement. “Opportunity for the youth in Railways….the eligible candidates can apply for these Group D posts. The last date for application is March 12,” he posted on Twitter.

For the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians, the last date to apply is March 5. The exams will be computer-based conducted by the various Railway Recruitment Boards. Railways expects a deluge of applications. The total time to process and complete the recruitment might take over a year, sources said.

