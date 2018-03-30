RRB recruitment 2018: Apply at Southern Railway for 2652 trade apprentice posts, salary details

Trains arrive and depart from Thane railway station on Tuesday. Express photo by Janak Rathod, 30th January 2018, Mumbai. Trains arrive and depart from Thane railway station on Tuesday. Express photo by Janak Rathod, 30th January 2018, Mumbai.

Southern railway recruitment: The southern railways has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the positions of act/trade apprentice. Those who wish to apply can download the application from the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last for for receiving completed application along with relevant enclosures is April 4.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2652

Designation

Trade Apprentice

Trade

Fitter

Machinist

Turner

Welder (Gas and Electric)

Advance welder

Electrician

Electronics Mechanics

Painter

Carpenter

Diesel Mechanic

Plumber

Wireman

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic

Electronics/information technology

Instrument Mechanic

Draughtsman (Civil)

Fresher MTL (Radiology)

Fresher MTL (Pathology)

Fresher (Fitter)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Mechanic (diesel/instrument), Advance Welder: Aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent and should possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.

Carpenter, Painter, Welder (gas and electric), Wireman: Aspirants should have passed class 8 examination with science as one of the subjects or its equivalent. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.

Plumber/Electrician: Aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent with science as one of the subjects. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.

Electronics Mechanics: Aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent with science as one of the subjects and mathematics or its equivalent. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 24 years (Ex.ITI)/22 years (fresher – fitter) and minimum 15 years. The upper age is relaxed by three years for OBC candidates, five years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for persons with disability (PWD) candidates.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can download the application from the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The completed form along with other relevant documents should then be posted to ‘The Work Shop Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Work Shop Manager, Signal & Telecommunication Work Shop, Southern Railway – Podanur, Coimbatore – District Tamil Nadu – 641023″.

