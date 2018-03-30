RRB recruitment 2018: Apply at Southern Railway for 2652 trade apprentice posts, salary details

Southern railway recruitment: The southern railways has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the positions of act/trade apprentice. Those who wish to apply can download the application from the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last for for receiving completed application along with relevant enclosures is April 4.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 2652
Designation
Trade Apprentice
Trade
Fitter
Machinist
Turner
Welder (Gas and Electric)
Advance welder
Electrician
Electronics Mechanics
Painter
Carpenter
Diesel Mechanic
Plumber
Wireman
Refrigeration and AC Mechanic
Electronics/information technology
Instrument Mechanic
Draughtsman (Civil)
Fresher MTL (Radiology)
Fresher MTL (Pathology)
Fresher (Fitter)
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Mechanic (diesel/instrument), Advance Welder: Aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent and should possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.
Carpenter, Painter, Welder (gas and electric), Wireman: Aspirants should have passed class 8 examination with science as one of the subjects or its equivalent. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.
Plumber/Electrician: Aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent with science as one of the subjects. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.
Electronics Mechanics: Aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent with science as one of the subjects and mathematics or its equivalent. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 24 years (Ex.ITI)/22 years (fresher – fitter) and minimum 15 years. The upper age is relaxed by three years for OBC candidates, five years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for persons with disability (PWD) candidates.
How to apply
Those who wish to apply can download the application from the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The completed form along with other relevant documents should then be posted to ‘The Work Shop Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Work Shop Manager, Signal & Telecommunication Work Shop, Southern Railway – Podanur, Coimbatore – District Tamil Nadu – 641023″.
