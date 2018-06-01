RPF recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 1120 Sub Inspector posts; check eligibility, fees, official website, exam dates, selection process

Follow Us:
RPF recruitment 2018: The online application procedure has started from June 1, 2018, and will go on until June 30, 2018. The candidates who are willing to apply to do the same by going to the official portal constable.rpfonline.org.

rpf recruitment, rrb recruitment, indian railways RPF recruitment 2018: Candidates must be a citizen of India and he/she should be a graduate from a recognised university.
RPF recruitment 2018: The registration process to fill over 1120 vacancies in Railway Protection Force has started from today, June 1, 2018. The Indian Railways has released the notification last month and the interested and eligible candidates can apply to do the same by going to the official portal — constable.rpfonline.org. The online application procedure will close on June 30, 2018.

RPF recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1120
Number of vacancies for men – 819
Number of vacancies for women – 301
Designation: Sub Inspector 

RPF recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

 
Education qualification:
Candidates must be a citizen of India and he/she should be a graduate from a recognised university.
 
Age limit:
The age of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years.
RPF application process: 

The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal http://www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Selection procedure: 

The candidates will be recruited on the basis of:

First Phase: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Second Phase: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Third Phase: Trade Test (Only For Drivers/ Ancillary Staff/ Band)

Fourth  Phase: Document Verification

There will be no CBT for Constable (Band) and Sub-Inspector (Band).

Application fee: 

– The fee for online payment is Rs. 500/- (General an OBC candidates).

– For SC/ST/Female/Minorities/EBC the fees are Rs. 250/-.

Important dates:

Application form can be filled from – June 1

Last date to apply online – June 30

Last date to pay the fee online –  July 2, 2018

Last date to pay fee offline – July 5, 2018

RPF Admit Card can be downloaded from – 10 days before the exam

RPF Admit 2018 CBT will be held on – Sep/Oct 2018

This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released over one lakh posts for Group C, D and RPF. The recruitment procedure will open more for 9,739 vacancies for the posts of SI and Constable in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

