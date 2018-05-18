RPF recruitment 2018: Application process for 9,739 posts to begin soon, 10th pass can apply

RPF recruitment 2018: This year, there are over one lakh posts to be filled in the Indian Railways in various departments. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar RPF recruitment 2018: This year, there are over one lakh posts to be filled in the Indian Railways in various departments. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

RPF Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways will be releasing notification to fill 9500 vacancies in Railway Protection Force soon at indianrailway.gov.in. They have announced the number of vacancies for RPF & RPSF (Constable). The online application procedure will start from June 1, 2018 and will go on till June 30, 2018. The candidates who are willing to apply to do the same by going to the official portal constable.rpfonline.org. This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released over one lakh posts for Group C, D and RPF. The recruitment procedure will open more for 9,739 vacancies for the posts of SI and Constable in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

RPF Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Constable 8619

Sub-Inspectors in RPF and RPSF: 1120 posts

RPF Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: Candidates must be a citizen of India and they should have passed their 10th or equivalent examination from a well-recognised board.

Pay scale:

The pay scale is Rs. 52,00/- to Rs. 20,200/- with a grade pay of Rs. 2000/-

Age limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process of RPF Recruitment 2018:

The candidates will be recruited on the basis of:

First Phase: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Second Phase: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Third Phase: Trade Test (Only For Drivers/ Ancillary Staff/ Band)

Fourth Phase: Document Verification

There will be no CBT for Constable (Band) and Sub-Inspector (Band).

RPF application process:

The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal http://www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Important date:

The important dates for RPF Recruitment 2018 are:

RPF 2018 Notification expected by – 19 May 2018

Application form can be filled from – 01 June 2018

Last date to apply online – 30 June 2018

RPF Admit Card can be downloaded from – 10 days before the exam

RPF Admit 2018 CBT will be held on – Sep/Oct 2018

In one of its largest recruitment, Indian Railways this year will conduct online examinations for hiring in about 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another over 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over one crore online applications have been received for assistant assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

