RPF recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 8624 Constable posts; eligibility, how to apply, exam dates, fees

RPF recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released a notification to fill over 8624 vacancies in Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the official websiteconstable.rpfonline.org for the posts of Constables. The online application procedure has started from June 1, 2018, and will go on until June 30, 2018. This year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released over one lakh posts for RPF. The recruitment procedure will open more for 9,739 vacancies for the posts of SI and Constable in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8,624

Designation

Constable men: 4408

Constable women: 4216

RPF Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates must be a citizen of India and should have passed their Class 10th or equivalent examination from a well-recognised board. The candidates should have passed their SSLC/matric from a recognised Board.

Age limit:

The age of the candidate should be maximum 25 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

RPF Recruitment 2018 selection process

The candidates will be recruited on the basis of:

First Phase: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Second Phase: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Third Phase: Trade Test (only For drivers/ancillary staff/ band)

Fourth Phase: Document verification

There will be no CBT for Constable (Band) and Sub-Inspector (Band).

How to apply

The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

Application fee:

– The fee for online payment is Rs 500 (General an OBC candidates).

– For SC/ST/female/minorities/EBC the fees are Rs 250.

Important dates

Application form can be filled from: June 1

Last date to apply online: June 30

Last date to pay the fee online: July 2

Last date to pay fee offline: July 5

RPF admit card can be downloaded from 10 days before the exam

RPF CBT will be held in Sep/Oct 2018

