Railway Recruitment Cell is hiring: Apply against scouts and guides quota, pay scale and registration details

West Central Railways recruitment 2018: The west central railways is hiring for posts against scouts and guides quota. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – wcr.indianrailway.gov.in. The deadline for the same is February 2.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8

Designation

Group C: 2

Erstwhile Group ‘D’: 6

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Group C: Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent examination with not less than 50 per cent marks in the aggregate from a recognised board.

Erstwhile Group ‘D’: Aspirants should have passed class 10 and should have been granted National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT or cass 10 pass plus ITI (for civil engineering, mechanical, electrical and S&T department).

Scouts and guide qualification

— A president scout/guide/rover/ranger or Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder in any section

— Should have been an active member of a scouts organisation for the last 5 years

— Should have attended two events at national level or all Indian railways’ level and 2 events at state level.

Age limit:

Level 2: The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years and minimum 18 years.

Level 1: The age of the candidates should be maximum 31 years and minimum 18 years.

Pay scale

Group C: The selected candidates will get a grade pay of Rs 1,900.

Erstwhile Group: The selected candidates will get a grade pay of Rs 1,800.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of written test, scouting skill assessment and certificate marks.

