Railway Recruitment 2018 updates: Registration date extended to March 31

The Railway Recruitment Board will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May, 2018. The Railway Recruitment Board will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May, 2018.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Ministry of Railways has extended the last date for submitting the online application for Group C and D vacancies to March 31. The Railways has in February announced mega job openings for over 89000 posts — 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 group D vacancies.

Earlier the last date was March 12. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May, 2018. After releasing the notification (CEN 1-2018 and CEN 2-2018), many changes with respect to criteria, age and educational qualification were introduced.

In a note published on the official website, the candidates on February 19 and could not choose the exam language of their choice can modify it by selecting the modify exam language tab in the menu.

Read | RRB recruitment: Age, education, vacancy, how to apply

Important dates

Last date of application – March 31, 2018

Last date of online payment – March 31, 2018

Last date of SBI challan – March 31, 2018

Last date post office challan – March 29, 2018

Exam date – April/May 2018 (tentative)

In the first stage of CBT, multiple-choice objective type questions will be asked. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer. The minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories is as follows:

General category: 40%,

OBC: 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 25%.

Education qualification: The minimum qualification required for vacancies of trackmen, helpers etc in Group D Level 1 recruitment was class 10 pass certificate along with an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate. But now, the latter has been made optional. Now, even if the aspirants do not possess the technical certification, they can apply if they have passed class 10.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd