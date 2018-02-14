Railway Recruitment 2018: Over 90,000 jobs in Indian Railways, know all vacancy details here

Railways recruitment 2018: Know how to apply Railways recruitment 2018: Know how to apply

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released a series of recruitment notifications for various posts in different railway departments. Here we list out all of them with details on eligibility, exam dates, application process and other important details:

Over 62000 posts for class 10th pass

The Indian Railway has released notification to fill 62907 posts and aspirants can apply by March 12, 2018 at 23:59 PM. The notification has been released for the post of Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical / Mechanical / Engineering / Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters & others.

The age of the job-seeker should be between 18 to 31 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the government rules. (OBC- 3 years, SC / ST applicants- 5 years). The candidates should have passed class 10 or hold ITI or NAC granted by NCTV and must fulfil all medical standards. Read here

Over 26,000 vacancies for loco pilots and technicians

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Indian Railways, has issued a hiring notification for more than 26,000 vacancies of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and Technician posts. All those who are interested and fit to apply can register themselves at the official website – indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline is March 5. Read here

South Western Railway recruitment

The South Western Railway has released a recruitment notification against cultural quota in level 2 of VII CPC pay matrix. Those interested in applying should send their applications before February 17.

The interested lot should send their applications in prescribed format along with other relevant documents to ‘The Assistant Personnel Officer/HQ, Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway, 2nd floor, Old GM’s Office Building, Club Road, Hubli – 580 023’. Check complete details here

DMRC recruitment 2018 for 1896 posts

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is hiring for various executive and non-executive posts. Those selected are likely to be posted at Delhi/NCR or any other projects of DMRC, anywhere in India. Interested ones can apply at the official website – delhimetrorail.com. The last date for registration and fee payment is February 26. Read here

Bangalore metro recruitment 2018

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has issued a notification for recruitment to middle-level positions in the project wing on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – bmrc.co.in before February 17 by 4 pm. Read here

Register at rrcecr.gov.in, class 10th pass outs required

The notification for 1898 apprentice positions has been released by the East Central Railways. Those interested in applying can send the fully-filled form by February 28 (5 pm) on the official website rrcecr.gov.in. Read here for details

1898 apprentice posts in the East Central Railways

The East Central Railways has invited applications for 1898 posts. hose interested in applying can send the fully-filled form by February 28 (5 pm) on the official website rrcecr.gov.in. The job is located in Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad, Chandauli.

The candidate should have passed Matric or class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and ITI in relevant trade (i.eNational Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

