Railway recruitment 2018: Konkan Railway is looking for technicians, eligibility and registration details

Railway recruitment: The Konkan railway has issued a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the position of technicians in electrical and signal & telecom department of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL). Only domiciles of the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka or land loser candidates i.e those candidates whose land has been acquired for KRCL project can apply. The selected candidates can be posted and transferred anywhere in the area of operation of KRCL, including its project sites. Interested aspirants can apply at konkanrailway.com before April 30.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 65

Designation

Electrician -III/Electrical: 38

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) -III: 27

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Electrician -III/Electrical: Aspirants should have passed matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of electrician/wireman/mechanic HT, LT equipment’s and cable jointing/electronics mechanic

Or

Matriculation/SSLC plus CCAA in the trades mentioned above.

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM): Aspirants should have passed matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of electrician/electronics mechanic/wireman

Or

Matriculation/SSLC plus CCAA in the trades mentioned above.

Age limit

The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The salary offered will be as per level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of computer based test (CBT) and document verification (DV). There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBT. The questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to general awareness which shall comprise 90 per cent of the total questions and 10 per cent on technical awareness of the relevant trade.

CBT qualifying marks

UR: 50 per cent

OBC-NCL/SC/ST: 40 per cent

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website konkanrailway.com

