Railway recruitment 2018: Hiring for 90 posts, apply by tomorrow

Northern Railway recruitment 2018: Indian Railways has invited applications from the retired employees to fill up vacancies in Jagadhri workshop (Haryana). The candidates who have served in railways and have not exceeded the age of 64 years and six months are eligible to apply.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 90

Post wise vacancy details:

Mechanical

Supervisor (SSE/ JE)

C&W Fitter: 4

CBCR: 2

Welder: 2

Machinist: 3

MW Fitter: 4

Paint and Trimming: 2

Foundry: 2

Ministerial Staff

Non Establishment: 4

Establishment: 2

Technician

Carpenter: 10

Tool Fitter: 1

Machinist: 8

MW Fitter: 1

Motor Truck Driver-cum-Mechanic: 8

Painter: 16

Trimmer: 3

Black Smith: 8

Moulder: 6

Stores

Supervisor Non-Ministerial: 2

Ministerial Staff: 2

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit:

The maximum age limit of the employees must not be above 64 years and 6 months on the closing date of notification.

For more details on eligibility criteria, visit the official website of Northern Railways, click here.

Pay scale:

The monthly remuneration of a retired employee being re-engaged will be determined by reducing pension from his/her last pay drawn (i.e. basic pay + DA) in terms of Railway Board’s guidelines.

How to apply:

The candidates need to send their applications to “Chief Workshop Manager, Carriage and Wagon shops, Jagadhri Workshop, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana-135002.”

Important Date:

Last date to apply: The candidates have to apply by April 9.

For details on application process, please visit the official website of Northern Railways, click here

