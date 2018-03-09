Railway recruitment 2018: Apply for 885 Group C posts at cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com

Railway recruitment 2018: Know exam dates, eligibility and fees Railway recruitment 2018: Know exam dates, eligibility and fees

Railway recruitment 2018: After releasing over 89000 posts, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications to fill 885 group C posts under the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation. Candidates who wish to apply need to visit the respective websites – cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com to apply online.

The LMRC has released the notification inviting eligible candidates for both executive and non-executive posts while the Central Railways has released the notification for the posts of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS).

RRB recruitment 2018 for Central Railway vacancies:

The Central Railways has released 500 vacant posts for the appointment of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS) for across 76 stations.

How to apply: Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can obtain the application booklet from the DMR(C) Office, Passenger section, Annex Building, Ground floor< Central Railways, Mumbai CSMT. The application booklet will be avaible on any working day from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 5 pm.

Application fees: Rs 500

RRB recruitment 2018 for Lucknow Metro

Lucknow Metro has invited aspirants to apply for 385 executive and non-executive posts. The general category and OBC have to pay Rs 500 while for the reserved category, the fees is Rs 200.

Executive Category: Assistant Manager/ (Civil), Assistant Manager/(Electrical), Assistant Manager/ (S&T), Assistant Manager/(Architect), Assistant Manager (Operations), Assistant Manager(IT), Assistant Manager/(Finance), Assistant Manager/ (HR), Assistant Company Secretary and Assistant Manager/(Public Relations).

Non-Executive Category: Station Controller cum Train Operator(SCTO), Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Jr Engineer/(Civil), Jr Engineer/ (Electrical), Jr Engineer/(S&T), Office Assistant(HR), Account Assistant, Public Relation Assistant, Maintainer(Civil), Maintainer(Electrical) and Maintainer (S&T).

Important dates

Online applications: March 27 (23: 59 hrs.)

Admit Card download for NE 01 from April 9 and for other categories from April 23, 2018

Provisional date of written examination NE01 April 16 (Monday)

Provisional Date of written examination NE 02 to NE 11 & E01 to E-10 May 6 (Sunday) and May 13 (Sunday)

