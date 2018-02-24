Railway Group D recruitment for 62,907 posts: Eligibility criteria changes, apply online

RRB recruitment 2018: Since recruitment is taking place after four years, the Railway Ministry has introduced a slew of changes in the recruitment process. Since recruitment is taking place after four years, the Railway Ministry has introduced a slew of changes in the recruitment process.

RRB recruitment 2018: The Railways has announced one of the world’s largest recruitment processes for 89,409 posts in Level 1 and Level 2 categories. Since recruitment is taking place after four years, the Railway Ministry has introduced a slew of changes in the recruitment process. As far as Group D vacancies are concerned, the minimum qualification for its 62,907 vacancies has been relaxed. Also, the registration date has been extended too.

In this article, we will guide you how to apply for various Group D vacancies and will highlight all the changes in eligibility, application fees etc.

RRB recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 62,907

Designation

Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

Gangman

Pointsman

Switchman

Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Porter

Eligibility criteria

Reduction in minimum qualification

The minimum qualification required for vacancies of trackmen, helpers etc in Group D Level 1 recruitment was class 10 pass certificate along with an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate. But now, the latter has been made optional. Now, even if the aspirants do not possess the technical certification, they can apply if they have passed class 1o.

Application deadline extended

“The last date for the applications would be extended by a minimum of 15 days and notified soon,” the Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Exam fee

For the general category, the exam fee is fixed at 500 while for the reserved categories, it is Rs 250 per application. Earlier, those in the exempted category appeared in the exam for free, while the general category candidates had to pay Rs 100.

Revised upper age limit

Unreserved category: 30 years

OBCs: 36 years

SCs and STs: 38 years

The fee can be paid online through credit card/debit card or net banking or offline through bank challan at State Bank of India.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (or) should be holding a national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Or

Class 10 pass plus national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (or) 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

How to apply

Log on to any of the official RRB website

Select any one RRB to apply and then read all instructions carefully on the next page

Documents to be kept ready: Photograph in color (JPEG size 20 to 50 KB), SC/ST certificate (only for those seeking free travel pass) JPEG size 50 to 100 KB, scribe photograph in color (wherever applicable) JPEG size 20 to 50 KB.

In the provided fields, enter basic details like name, date of birth, aadhaar details, father’s name, mother’s name, matriculation/ITI/NAC roll number and year of passing, mobile number and email ID.

Verification of email ID and mobile number: After you submit verification details, an OTP will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number. You will have to verify through the OTP number sent on the homepage of the registration portal. A registration number will then be generated and displayed.

Fee payment: Aspirants can pay the fee through both online and offline mode.

Online fee payment can be done through internet banking or debit/credit cards.

Offline fee payment can be done through:

— SBI Bank challan payment mode (any branch of SBI)

— Post office challan payment mode (any branch of computerized post office)

