LMRC Recruitment 2018: Admit card available for SCTO posts, download at lmrcl.com

LMRC Recruitment 2018: The examinations will be held on April 9 LMRC Recruitment 2018: The examinations will be held on April 9

LMRC Recruitment 2018: The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation has released the admit card on Monday for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) posts. The interested, eligible candidates may download the admit card by visiting the official website, lmrcl.com. The examinations will be held on April 9, Monday for the Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) posts. For other posts, the examinations will be held on April 23.

The candidates who got selected will be in the pay band of Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,520. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examinations, psycho aptitude test, document verification, LTI verification and medical examination.

LMRC Recruitment 2018: Steps to download admit card:

Step 1- Visit the official website, lmrcl.com

Step 2- Click on LMRC recruitment 2018

Step 3- On the new page, click on download admit card

Step 4- In the new tab, enter your user id, date of birth

Step 5: Download admit card, and take a print out for further reference.

Vacancy details for Station Controller cum Train Operator posts:

Total posts: 101

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for UR & OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50 per cent marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only

Age limit:

The candidates will be in the age limit of 21 to 28 years.

LMRC Recruitment 2018: Selection procedure:

The candidtaes will be selected on the basis of writtenm examinations, psycho aptitude test, document verification, LTI verication, medical examination.

Syllabus

Objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) for all the post will be held on the one or more days. Question paper will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi. It will consist of multiple choice objective type questions on General English to judge the knowledge of English language, General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and/ knowledge of the discipline/trade.

(i) There will be a total of 140 questions for categories E-01 to E-10 & from NE-01 to NE-08. Each carrying equal marks.

(ii) There will be a total of 100 question for categories from NE-9 to NE-11. Each carrying equal marks.

There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer 1/3 marks will be deducted. The Paper shall be of 2 hours duration

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay band of Rs 13,500-25,520.

The examinations for the posts will be conducted at various centres across the cities of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi and others.

LMRC had earlier announced the recruitment of 386 executive and non-executive posts for the eligible candidates of the age group of 18 to 28 years. The registration process was concluded on March 27.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd