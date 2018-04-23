Konkan Railway recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 113 vacancies at konkanrailway.com

KRCL recruitment 2018: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for vacancies. The candidates can apply latest by May 12 through the official website, konkanrailway.com.
A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline is required to apply for the posts. The candidates can visit the official website for details on eligibility criteria and selection procedure.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 113
Post wise vacancy details
Station Master: 55
Goods guard: 37
Senior clerks: 10
Account Assistant: 11
KRCL recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification
Station Master: The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
Goods Guard: Bachelors degree in any discipline required
Senior Clerk: Bachelors degree in any discipline. However, candidates with Bachelors degree in Human Resource BBA (HR) or Post graduate MBA/HR will give preference.
Accounts Assistant: Candidates should hold Bachelors of Commerce (B.COM) to apply for the post.
Age limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 33 years. However, candidates belong to SC/ST or OBC will get an age relaxation of five years.
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.
How to apply:
The candidates need to apply online through the official website, konkanrailway.com, by May 12, 2018.
Important date:
Last date to apply online: May 12, 2018.
