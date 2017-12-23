IRCON is hiring for the posts of Engineer, Manager: Attractive pay scale, apply before January 5

IRCON Limited in hiring for the posts of Engineers and Managers IRCON Limited in hiring for the posts of Engineers and Managers

IRCON jobs: The IRCON International Limited has invited applications to fill in the vacancies for the posts of Managers and Engineers on regular basis. All those who are interested in applying for these positions can do so at the official website – ircon.org. The last date to apply for this job is January 5. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in the projects/offices of the company within India or abroad.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 59

Designation

Joint General Manager/Mechanical: 1

Deputy General Manager/Electrical: 2

AE/Electrical: 15

Junior Engineer/Electrical: 20

Manager/S&T: 3

Manager/S&T Design: 1

AE/S&T: 5

Junior Engineer/S&T: 10

Junior Engineer/S&T Design: 2

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Joint General Manager: Aspirants should b holding a full time bachelor’s degree in mechanical

engineering from recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or

equivalent grade.

Deputy General Manager: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

AE/Electrical: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from

recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Engineer/Electrical: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of full time diploma in electrical engineering from a recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

Manager/S&T: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering/electrical and electronics engineering/electronics engineering/electrical engineering from recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

Manager/S&T Design: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering/electrical and electronics engineering/electronics engineering/electrical engineering from recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

AE/S&T: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering/electrical and electronics engineering/electronics engineering/electrical engineering from recognised institute/university approved by AICTE with not less than 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Engineer/S&T: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of full time engineering diploma in: (1) electronics/(2) electronics and communication engineering/(3)electrical and electronics engineering/(4)electronics and instrumentation engineering with not less than 60 per cent marks from a recognised institute/university approved by AICTE

Junior Engineer/S&T Design: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of full time engineering diploma in: (1) electronics/(2) electronics and communication engineering/(3)electrical and electronics engineering/(4)electronics and instrumentation engineering with not less than 60 per cent marks from a recognised institute/university approved by AICTE

Selection procedure: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam/interview.

Important dates

The last date for applying online is January 5.

The last date for online fee payment is January 8.

