RRB recruitment 2018: Registration for Group C vacancies ending today, know how to apply

The Indian Railways will be concluding its registration process for Group C posts, on March 31. In of its largest recruitment, it has invited applications from eligible aspirants to apply for various position sunder Group C and D. There are a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8829 posts for technicians. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May, 2018. The last date for submission of applications was earlier extended, so that those who missed getting themselves registered can get another chance to do so.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Loco Pilot Electrical/Mechanical

Class 10th pass with ITI (in specific trade)/Matric/SSLC/Act Apprentice Course OR

Three years Diploma in Electronics/ Automobile Engineering/Mechanical/Electrical OR

Degree of Engineering in specified discipline

Technician Grade II

SSLC / Class 10th pass with ITI (in specific trade)/Matric

Technician Grade III Signal, Telecommunication

Matric / SSLC / Class 10th pass with ITI/ Course Completed Act Apprentice in specified trade recognized by SCVT / NCVT OR

10+2 pass with Math and Physics

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India

Those who have opted for ALP and qualified in the second stage CBT will have to undergo computer based aptitude test (AT).

How to apply

The job-seekers can apply at the official website of different RRBs. In the preliminary registration of RRB application form, candidates have to provide educational qualification along with other details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, community, email ID and mobile number.

After releasing the notification (CEN 1-2018 and CEN 2-2018), many changes with respect to criteria, age and educational qualification were also introduced. In a note published on the official website, the candidates who could not choose the exam language of their choice can modify it by selecting the modify exam language tab in the menu.

