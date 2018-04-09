Railways Group C recruitment 2018: Exam tips, syllabus, strategy and dates

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had announced 26,502 vacancies for hiring Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had announced 26,502 vacancies for hiring Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians.

RRB recruitment 2018: This year the Indian Railways had made an announcement regarding its biggest recruitment in recent years, for various Group C and D posts. Scheduled to be conducted in April/May, through this recruitment exam, over 90,000 vacancies will be filled. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had announced 26,502 vacancies for hiring Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. With the high competition for the upcoming exam, it has become very important for candidates to gear up with the exam preparation well.

Here’s the RRB ALP 2018 exam pattern and detailed syllabus that will help all aspiring candidates to kick start their exam preparation journey.

First stage: Computer Based Test (CBT)

It will contain objective, multiple choice questions. There will be total 75 questions and the duration of the same will be 60 minutes. Questions will be framed from:

— Mathematics

— General Intelligence and Reasoning

— General Science

— General awareness on current affairs

Exam syllabus

Mathematics

Number system, BODMAS, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportion, percentages, mensuration, time and work; time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, elementary statistics, square root, age calculations, calendar and clock, Pipes and cistern etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies, alphabetical and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagram, data interpretation and sufficiency, conclusions and decision making, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, classification, directions, statement – arguments and assumptions etc.

General Science

Focus should be on physics, chemistry and life sciences of class 10.

General Awareness

Current affairs in science and technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics and other subjects of importance.

Second stage: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Part A:

Mathematics

It will contain 100 objective type questions. The duration of the same will be 90 minutes.

— General Intelligence and Reasoning

— Basic Science and Engineering

— General awareness on current affairs

Exam syllabus

Mathematics

Number system, BODMAS, decimals, fractions, LCM, HCF, ratio and proportion, percentages, mensuration, time and work; time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, elementary statistics, square root, age calculations, calendar and clock, pipes and cistern etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies, alphabetical and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, venn diagram, data interpretation and sufficiency, conclusions and decision making, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, classification, directions, statement – arguments and assumptions etc.

Basic Science and Engineering

Engineering drawing (projections, views, drawing instruments, lines, geometric figures, symbolic representation), units, measurements, mass weight and density, work power and energy, speed and velocity, heat and temperature, basic electricity, levers and simple machines, occupational safety and health, environment education, IT literacy etc.

General Awareness

Current affairs in science and technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics and any other subjects of importance.

Part B:

Subject – Relevant trade

There will be total 75 questions and the duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

Qualifying mark: 35 per cent (This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible).

This part is qualifying in nature and shall have questions from the trade syllabus prescribed by Director General of Employment and Training (DGET).

Computer based aptitude test

(Only for candidates who have opted for ALP)

The candidate needs to secure a minimum score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible. The ALP merit list will be drawn only from the candidates qualifying in the aptitude test, with 70 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in the part A of second stage CBT and 30 per cent weightage for the marks obtained in computer based AT.

Tips and suggestions

— Attempt as many mock tests you can for the exam. Also, after you give each mock test, it is imperative to analyze your performance in order improve your scores. Remember, only taking mock tests aren’t enough, what you do between two mocks is what will decide your performance.

— As you know, GK and general science are topics that require a lot of memorization. To do this well, repetition is the key. Thus, covering these topics daily along with a test is a good preparation strategy. These sections are extremely important as they can mark the difference between a successful and a failed attempt. Hence, proper preparation here could be the key to clearing the exam.

— Work on your exam attempt strategy. This is one of the most important aspects of test- taking and mocks are the most effective tools to help you devise a winning exam attempt strategy.

The author is the CEO and co-founder at Oliveboard, a leading online preparation portal

