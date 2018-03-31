RRB Group D recruitment 2018 registration ending today, check how to apply

RRB recruitment 2018: The Indian railways has invited applications for its largest ever recruitment in recent years, for 89,000 Group C and D posts. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The Indian railways has invited applications for its largest ever recruitment in recent years, for 89,000 Group C and D posts. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

RRB recruitment 2018: The registration process for various Group D posts will be ending today, on March 31. All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at indianrailways.gov.in. The Indian railways has invited applications for its largest ever recruitment in recent years, for 89,000 Group C and D posts. Through this, 62,907 Group D vacancies will be filled.

Since recruitment is taking place after four years, the Railway Ministry has introduced a slew of changes in the recruitment process. As far as Group D vacancies are concerned, the minimum qualification has been relaxed. It has also been clarified that general candidates, who have to pay Rs 500 as examination fees, will get Rs 400 back if they appear for the exam, while those in special categories have to pay Rs 250, which will be fully refunded once they sit for the test. For a refund, candidates have to submit details of their bank accounts online.

Read | RRB recruitment 2018: Registration for Group C vacancies ending today, know how to apply

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 62,907

Designation

Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

Gangman

Pointsman

Switchman

Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Porter

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (or) should be holding a national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Or

Class 10 pass plus national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (or) 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

How to apply

The job-seekers can apply at the official website of different RRBs. In the preliminary registration of RRB application form, candidates have to provide educational qualification along with other details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, community, email ID and mobile number.

After releasing the notification (CEN 1-2018 and CEN 2-2018), many changes with respect to criteria, age and educational qualification were also introduced. In a note published on the official website, the candidates who could not choose the exam language of their choice can modify it by selecting the modify exam language tab in the menu.

Exam fee

For the general category, the exam fee is fixed at 500 while for the reserved categories, it is Rs 250 per application. Earlier, those in the exempted category appeared in the exam for free, while the general category candidates had to pay Rs 100.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd