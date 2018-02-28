RRB recruitment: Railways to allow visually impaired aspirants to appear for Group C, D recruitment exam

RRB recruitment: The Indian railways recently released a notification for recruitment to its 90,000 (Group C and D) vacancies. The Indian railways recently released a notification for recruitment to its 90,000 (Group C and D) vacancies.

RRB recruitment: Responding to a plea filed by the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) over not allowing visually impaired persons from appearing for recruitment exams, the Railway Ministry today told the Delhi High Court that it will now allow them to appear for the same. The Indian Railways recently released a notification for recruitment to its 90,000 (Group C and D) vacancies. The ministry informed a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that it would allow such candidates against these vacancies.

A fresh notification will soon be issued regarding this and the matter has been fixed by the court for further hearing on March 1.

The major chunk is 62,907 vacancies in Group D, or Level 1, which are posts of helper in various technical departments. For being Helper in operations or traffic department, the industrial training certificate is not mandatory. The rest 26,502 vacancies are for filling posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians.

The Railway ministry also issued a notification stating, “Option to take the exam in regional languages like Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Odiya and others will be available to the candidates”. Also, few days back it also relaxed the minimum qualification for its 62,907 vacancies of trackmen, helpers etc in Group D recruitment, dropping the requirement of an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate as was decided last year.

Now anyone with a minimum Class X certificate can apply for the posts and railway officials expect a deluge of applications. “The last date for the applications would be extended by a minimum of 15 days and notified soon,” he said.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd