Indian Railways: Recruitment on for 195 trade apprentice posts, registration details

Indian railway recruitment: The Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala) has invited applications from eligible aspirants to apply for the post of trade apprentice for imparting training in technical training centre. Interested lot can apply at the official website — rcf.indianrailways.gov.in before March 19 (5 pm).

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 195

Designation

Trade Apprenctice

Trades

Fitter: 55

Welder (G&E): 50

Machinist: 17

Painter (G): 9

Carpenter: 16

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 6

Electrician: 28

Electronic Mechanic: 4

AC & Ref. Mechanic: 10

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised board. They should also possess national trade certificate in the notified trade issued by the national council for vocational training.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and minimum 15 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

On the basis of marks obtained in matriculation+ITI marks in the trade, a merit list will be prepared.

How to apply

Those interested in applying are required to do so at the official website rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. No physical copy of the application form will be accepted.

