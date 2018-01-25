Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Jobs for class 12th pass, know how to apply

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: The recruitment will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements, educational qualification, general intelligence/ personality, et al Indian Railways recruitment 2018: The recruitment will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements, educational qualification, general intelligence/ personality, et al

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: The South Western division of the Indian Railways has released notification inviting candidates to fill 21 unreserved vacancies under sports quota. The candidates must note that the last date to apply online is February 12, 2018, till 6 pm. The examination fee has to be paid in the form of crossed Indian Postal Order (IPO) only, from any post office drawn in favour of Asst. Personnel Officer/HQ, South Western Railway, Hubli, payable at Hubli.

Salary: Group ‘C’ in Pay Band – 1 Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay (GP) Rs. 1900/2000 (VI CP)

Railway recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidate must be 18 years and should not be over the age of 25 years as on January 1, 2018. There is no age relaxation.

Educational qualification: The job-seeker should have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognised institution.

or

Matriculation Plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Moreover, the persons appointed to the category of clerk-cum-typist, should acquire typing proficiency of 30 w.p.m. in English or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi within a period of four years from the date of appointment. Until then, the appointments to this category will be provisional.

Application fee: The general category candidates have to pay Rs 500, while it is Rs 250 for the reserved category applicants.

Selection process: The recruitment will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements, educational qualification, general intelligence/ personality, et al. In the next level, there will be fitness test.

