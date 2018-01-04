Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Apply for engineer posts in MRVC

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Application process will end on January 27 Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Application process will end on January 27

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways (MoR), has released a job notification inviting eligible candidates to fill engineering posts in various departments.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website – mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in. The online application process has also already started and the last date to submit the form is on January 27, 2018

MRVC vacancy details

Project Engineer (Civil engineering) – 8 posts

Project Engineer (Electrical engineering) – 6 posts

Project Engineer (Telecommunication) – 4 posts

While the project tenure is for 5 years, the initial appointment will be made for two years on contract basis with consolidated emoluments. The period of contract is extendable by three years but it depends upon the project requirements and performance of the candidate.

Salary: The candidate will be paid Rs 40,000 -1,40,000with the basic pay of Rs 40,000.

Eligibility: The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE 2017 score. Besides, he/ she should hold a Bachelor degree in civil/ electrical and telecommunication with minimum 60 per cent marks from recognised government universities or institutions through full-time regular courses only.

Age limit: Candidate’s age should not be over 30 years as on December 27, 2017. Age relaxation will be applicable to the reserved category as per the rules.

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Here’s how to apply

1. Candidates have to first take a printout of the application form from the official website

2. Affix a recent photograph in the space provided and sign in the designated place

3. Then send the scanned copy through e-mail at gate2017mrvc@gmail.com

4. Send scanned copies of GATE 2017 admit card and official scorecard, engineering graduation marksheet, engineering graduation certificate, date of birth certificate/ age proof and caste certificate (if the candidate is from reserved category).

