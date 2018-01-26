Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Apply for 3162 vacancies at northern railways, registration ending tomorrow

The railway recruitment cell is hiring for the position of apprentice at various divisions/units/workshop. The railway recruitment cell is hiring for the position of apprentice at various divisions/units/workshop.

Indian railways recruitment 2018: The railway recruitment cell is hiring for the position of apprentice at various divisions/units/workshops over northern railway. Interested applicants can apply at the official website – The registration for the same is ending tomorrow, on January 27. In a notification posted on the official website — rrcnr.org, the board had announced the criteria and other details.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 3162

Designation

Apprentice

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2

examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognised board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade recognised by government.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and minimum 15 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Selection procedure

The shortlisting will be done on the basis of screening and scrutiny of applications. A merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both matriculation (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. In case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidate having older age shall be preferred.

Application fees: The application fee to apply for the post is Rs 100, which is non-refundable. The fee is to be paid only through online mode. The reserved category SC/ST/PH/Women candidates can apply for free.

Important dates

Last date for online registration: January 27 at 5 pm

Merit list: Between February 15 to 28

