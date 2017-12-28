Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Apply for 3162 apprentice posts

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Check the educational qualification before applying Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Check the educational qualification before applying

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: If you are looking to work with the prestigious Indian Railways , then this opportunity is for you. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released a recruitment notification to fill 3162 apprentice posts. In a notification posted on the official website — rrcnr.org, the board has announced the criteria and other details.

The eligible candidates can apply from today and the last date to submit a fully filled application form along with fees is January 27, 2018. The merit list will be out between February 15 and 28.

Eligibility

Education qualification: The candidate must have class 10 or equivalent exam (under 10+2 examination system) certificate with minimum 50 per cent marks from recognised Board. He/ she must have passed ITI in relevant trade recognised by the government.

Age limit: The candidates should be not less than 15 years and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 27, 2018. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Application fees: The application fee to apply for the post is Rs 100, which is non-refundable. The fee is to be paid only through online mode. The reserved category SC/ST/PH/Women candidates can apply for free.

Selection process: The selection of Act Apprentices is to be made on the basis of merit prepared taking into account the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Indian Railways recruitment 2018, here’s how to fill the form

Step 1: Click on the “Engagement of Act Apprentice” link online application flashing on the official website

Step 2: Register by filling your name, community, category, mobile number, email ID and date of birth. Click on submit

Step 3: On successful registration candidate will get password for login by using Email ID.

Step 4: Enter the Application fee payment transaction ID, verify it and fill the form

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Save details

Step 7: Dashboard appears again containing application form, upload photo/ signature/ thumb impression and application details/ print.

Step 8: Upload necesssary documents like photo, signature, education certificates, etc

Step 9: After completion, submit it and take a print out

