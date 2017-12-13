Indian Railways increases age limit to re-engage retired employees

DRMs to re-engage retired rail personnel in appropriate posts. (Representational Image) DRMs to re-engage retired rail personnel in appropriate posts. (Representational Image)

The Railway Board has extended the age limit of the retired employees seeking re-engagement from 62 to 65 years,

allowing more of such employees to lend their expertise to the railways.

The board has written a letter to all the general managers on December 12 informing the decision about the maximum age limit. “Further, it has also been decided to extend the validity of the scheme of re-engagement of retired employees to January 12, 2019 as against the existing validity up to September 14, 2018,” the letter stated.

The board, in a letter dated October 16, had empowered the divisional railway managers (DRMs) to re-engage retired rail personnel in appropriate posts.

As per the earlier letter, those re-appointed could only be in service till they turned 62, which has now been extended to 65 years. The retirement age for the employees is 60.

The monthly remuneration of such employees would be determined by “reducing the pension amount from their last drawn salary”, the letter written in October had stated.

It had also said the suitability or competence of the staff should be assessed before their re-engagement and their safety record, as well as other operational requirements, should be adequately addressed.

These norms, however, would remain the same.

Recently the Northern Railways has released a notification inviting retired railway employees to apply for 4500 vacant positions in various departments. The vacancies were available for the posts of Senior Section Engineer, Junior Engineer, Welder, Blacksmith and Trackman. However, the official notification is not out yet.

