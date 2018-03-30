RRB recruitment 2018: Group C,D registration ending tomorrow, here’s how to apply

The registration process for Indian railway’s 89,000 Group C and D posts, will be finally to an end tomorrow, on March 31. The registration process for Indian railway’s 89,000 Group C and D posts, will be finally to an end tomorrow, on March 31.

RRB recruitment 2018: The registration process for Indian railway’s largest ever recruitment in recent years, for 89,000 Group C and D posts, will be finally to an end tomorrow, on March 31. Till date, more than two crore applications have been received for the same. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment. Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official.

The Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has also announced 9,500 vacancies in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and added that among these, 50 per cent will be reserved for women candidates.

Requirement of Aadhaar card

RRB has also issued a notification stating that Aadhaar card will be used verifying the identity of candidates for their forthcoming exams. Those who wish to apply for railway recruitment will be required to furnish their 12 digit Aadhaar number while filling the online application form. Those who have enrolled for Aadhaar but have not received it yet may furnish 28 digit Aadhaar enrollment ID printed at the Aadhaar enrolment slip.

Eligibility criteria for Group D posts

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (or) should be holding a national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Or

Class 10 pass plus national apprenticeship certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT (or) 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 31 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month.

Eligibility criteria for Group C posts

There is a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8829 posts for technicians.

Educational qualification:

Assistant Loco Pilot Electrical/Mechanical

Class 10th pass with ITI (in specific trade)/Matric/SSLC/Act Apprentice Course OR

Three years Diploma in Electronics/ Automobile Engineering/Mechanical/Electrical OR

Degree of Engineering in specified discipline

Technician Grade II

SSLC / Class 10th pass with ITI (in specific trade)/Matric

Technician Grade III Signal, Telecommunication

Matric / SSLC / Class 10th pass with ITI/ Course Completed Act Apprentice in specified trade recognized by SCVT / NCVT OR

10+2 pass with Math and Physics

Pay scale

The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Question papers will be provided in 15 different languages includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India

How to apply

In the preliminary registration of RRB application form, candidates have to provide educational qualification along with other details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, community, email ID and mobile number.

Log on to any of the official RRB website and select any one RRB to apply and then read all instructions carefully on the next page.

Documents to be kept ready: Photograph in color (JPEG size 20 to 50 KB), SC/ST certificate (only for those seeking free travel pass) JPEG size 50 to 100 KB, scribe photograph in color (wherever applicable) JPEG size 20 to 50 KB.

In the provided fields, enter basic details like name, date of birth, aadhaar details, father’s name, mother’s name, matriculation/ITI/NAC roll number and year of passing, mobile number and email ID.

Verification of email ID and mobile number: After you submit verification details, an OTP will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number. You will have to verify through the OTP number sent on the homepage of the registration portal. A registration number will then be generated and displayed.

Fee payment: Aspirants can pay the fee through both online and offline mode.

Online fee payment can be done through internet banking or debit/credit cards.

Offline fee payment can be done through:

— SBI Bank challan payment mode (any branch of SBI)

— Post office challan payment mode (any branch of computerized post office)

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd