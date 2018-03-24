Indian Railway recruitment 2018: Check latest job offers; vacancies open for engineers, class 10 pass outs

Indian railways recruitment 2018: In the past few months, the Indian railways has issued notifications regarding various recruitment opportunities. In the past few months, the Indian railways has issued notifications regarding various recruitment opportunities.

Indian railways recruitment 2018: In the past few months, the Indian railways has issued notifications regarding various recruitment opportunities in different departments. The jobs offered are located in different parts of the country and applications have been invited from eligible and interested aspirants to apply for the same. Right from eligibility criteria, salary offered, selection procedure to registration process, one can find all the important details here.

Railway recruitment 2018: Konkan Railway is hiring class 10th pass outs, apply before April 30

The Konkan railway has issued a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the position of technicians in electrical and signal & telecom department of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL). Only domiciles of the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka or land loser candidates i.e those candidates whose land has been acquired for KRCL project can apply. Interested aspirants can apply at konkanrailway.com. The salary offered will be as per level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix.

Bangalore metro recruitment 2018: Apply at BMRC for manager, engineer posts, earn upto Rs 1,37,790 per month

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of managers and engineers, in the operations and maintenance wing, on contractual basis. The selection will be done through an interview. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – bmrc.co.in. The last date for submission of application is March 28.

Indian Railway recruitment 2018: Apply for group C, D posts at RRB before March 31, check fees refund rules

In February, the Indian Railways had notified about a golden opportunity, inviting aspirants to apply for various group C and D posts. The last date for submission of applications was extended to March 31, so that those who missed getting themselves registered can get another chance to do so. Applications are invited for over 89000 posts — 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 group D vacancies.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Application invited for 885 Group C posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications to fill 885 group C posts under the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation. Candidates who wish to apply need to visit the respective websites – cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com to apply online. The LMRC has released the notification inviting eligible candidates for both executive and non-executive posts while the Central Railways has released the notification for the posts of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS).

