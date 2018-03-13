Railway recruitment 2018: Deadline extended for RRB group C and D posts, examination fee to be refunded

Railway recruitment 2018: In February, the Indian Railways had notified about a golden opportunity, inviting aspirants to apply for various group C and D posts. The last date for submission of applications was extended to March 31, so that those who missed getting themselves registered can get another chance to do so. Applications are invited for over 89000 posts — 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 group D vacancies.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May, 2018. After releasing the notification (CEN 1-2018 and CEN 2-2018), many changes with respect to criteria, age and educational qualification were also introduced. In a note published on the official website, the candidates who could not choose the exam language of their choice can modify it by selecting the modify exam language tab in the menu.

GROUP C vacancy details

Total posts: 26,502

Designation

Assistant Loco Pilot: 17,673

Various posts of Technicians: 8829

Educational qualification: Aspirants should possess the relevant educational/technical qualifications from recognised institute/university.

Pay scale

The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

Selection procedure

The selection shall be done through 4 stages which will be common for ALP and Technician.

— First stage: CBT

— Second stage: CBT

— Computer-based aptitude test

— Document verification

GROUP D vacancy details

Total vacancies: 62,907

Designation

Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

Gangman

Pointsman

Switchman

Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Education qualification: The minimum qualification required for vacancies of trackmen, helpers etc in Group D Level 1 recruitment was class 10 pass certificate along with an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent certificate. But now, the latter has been made optional. Now, even if the aspirants do not possess the technical certification, they can apply if they have passed class 10.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Examination fee refund

Also, according to the new rule, the RRB will be refunding a part of the fee deposited by candidates belonging to all categories – both who have applied and who are planning to apply. Rs 400 out of the examination fee of Rs 500 will be refunded to general category candidates and a full refund of the Rs 250 examination fee will be provided to reserved category candidates. It should be noted that the refund will only be done after the candidates have appeared for the first stage CBT examination.

Important dates

Last date of application – March 31, 2018

Last date of online payment – March 31, 2018

Last date of SBI challan – March 31, 2018

Last date post office challan – March 29, 2018

Exam date – April/May 2018 (tentative)

