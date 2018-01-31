East Central Railway recruitment 2018: Class 10th pass can apply for 1898 apprentice posts

Railway recruitment 2018: A merit list will be prepared considering all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular division/ unit. Railway recruitment 2018: A merit list will be prepared considering all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular division/ unit.

Railway recruitment 2018: The East Central Railways has released notification for the recruitment of apprentice position at 1898 posts. The job is located in Patna, Samastipur, Dhanbad, Chandauli. Interested and eligible candidates can send the fully-filled form by February 28 (5 pm) on the official website rrcecr.gov.in.

Selection process: A merit list will be prepared considering all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular division/ unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks scored by the candidates in both matriculation/ class 10 (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Eligibility for Railway recruitment 2018

Age Limit

1. Candidates age limit should be between 15 to 24 years. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Educational qualification

The candidate should have passed Matric or class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and ITI in relevant trade (i.eNational Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

How to apply

The candidates have to go to the official website – rrcecr.gov.in to fill up their bio-data etc. Make sure to fill relevant mobile number and Email address.

For the registration, Aadhaar card is mandatory. Those aspirants with no Aadhaar number and have enrolled for the same but have not received it can enter 28 digits enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar Enrolment slip.

Documents to be uploaded

— SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent marksheet

— Certificate of proof of Date of Birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent mark sheet or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

— Consolidated Marks Sheet of ITI for all semesters of the trade in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

— National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

— Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

— Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

— Discharge certificate/ serving certificate, in case candidates applied against ex-servicemen quota.

