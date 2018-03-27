DMRC admit card 2018 out for 1896 posts, download at delhimetrorail.com

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website – delhimetrorail.com. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website – delhimetrorail.com.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has activated the admit card link for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website – delhimetrorail.com. DMRC will conduct the exam from April 9 onwards and will end on April 20, 2018. If any of the registered applicant does not receive or is unable to download e-admit card, he/she should personally report the matter to DMRC before the conduct of examination at the ‘Facilitation Counter’ from April 2 to 3.

DMRC admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log into the official website of DMRC

Step 2: Click the career section on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open displaying showing various notifications.

Step 4: Look for ‘download admit card’ link against advertisement number No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018

Step 5: Click on the admit card link

Step 6: Enter the required details like registration number etc

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Vacancy details: Total posts

Assistant Manager: 141

Junior Engineer: 645

Assistant Programmer: 9

Legal Assistant: 4

Fire Inspector: 10

Librarian: 2

Maintenance Electrician: 317

Mechanic: 563

Fitter: 178

Office Assistant: 14

Store Assistant: 13

Selection process:

The selection will be down in three stages. For executive cadre posts, there will be two papers, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. There will be a medical exam as well.

For Non-Executive posts: There will be two-stage process. One is the CBT (two papers) and the medical exam.

For Maintainers posts: There will a computer-based test as well as medical exam.

