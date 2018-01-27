Delhi Metro recruitment: 1896 engineer, manager and other posts, important dates

DMRC recruitment 2018: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is hiring for various executive and non-executive posts. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is hiring for various executive and non-executive posts.

Vacancy details

Total posts

Designation

Assistant Manager: 141

Junior Engineer: 645

Assistant Programmer: 9

Legal Assistant: 4

Fire Inspector: 10

Librarian: 2

Maintenance Electrician: 317

Mechanic: 563

Fitter: 178

Office Assistant: 14

Store Assistant: 13

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager: Aspirants should have pursued an undergratuate engineering or other relevant course from a government recognised university/institute and should be holding minimum of 60 per cent marks equivalent CGPA.

Engineer: Aspirants should be holding a relevant engineering degree from a government recognised university/institute.

Programmer: Aspirants should have pursued three years of engineering diploma in computer science or should be holding a bachelor’s degree in computer applications (BCA) or bachelor’s degree in information technology, viz BSc/IT from a government recognised university/institute.

Legal Assistant: Aspirants should be holding LLB degree with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised government recognised university/institutes or National Law School.

Fire Inspector: Aspirants should have pursued BSc (three years course) from a government recognised university, with one year fire safety course from a government recognised university/institute.

Librarian: Aspirants should have pursued BLib with minimum 60 per cent marks/equivalent CGPA/equivalent CGPA from a government recognised university/institute.

Electrician: Aspirants should have pursued ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in electrician trade from a government recognised university/institute.

Mechanic: Aspirants should have pursued ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in the relevant trade.

Fitter: Aspirants should have pursued ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in fitter, lift and escalator mechanic from a government recognised university/institute.

Office Assistant: Aspirants should have pursued BA/BSc/BCom from a government recognised university/institute.

Store Assistant: Aspirants should be holding three years of engineering diploma in electrical/electronics/mechanical/civil or equivalent from a government recognised university/institute.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of CBT (two papers) and GD/interview.

Important date

Registration begins: January 27

Last date for registration and fee payment: February 26

