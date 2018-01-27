Delhi Metro recruitment: 1896 engineer, manager and other posts, important dates

DMRC recruitment 2018: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is hiring for various executive and non-executive posts. Those selected are likely to be posted at Delhi/NCR or any other projects of DMRC, anywhere in India. Interested ones can apply at the official website – delhimetrorail.com
Vacancy details
Total posts
Designation
Assistant Manager: 141
Junior Engineer: 645
Assistant Programmer: 9
Legal Assistant: 4
Fire Inspector: 10
Librarian: 2
Maintenance Electrician: 317
Mechanic: 563
Fitter: 178
Office Assistant: 14
Store Assistant: 13
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Manager: Aspirants should have pursued an undergratuate engineering or other relevant course from a government recognised university/institute and should be holding minimum of 60 per cent marks equivalent CGPA.
Engineer: Aspirants should be holding a relevant engineering degree from a government recognised university/institute.
Programmer: Aspirants should have pursued three years of engineering diploma in computer science or should be holding a bachelor’s degree in computer applications (BCA) or bachelor’s degree in information technology, viz BSc/IT from a government recognised university/institute.
Legal Assistant: Aspirants should be holding LLB degree with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised government recognised university/institutes or National Law School.
Fire Inspector: Aspirants should have pursued BSc (three years course) from a government recognised university, with one year fire safety course from a government recognised university/institute.
Librarian: Aspirants should have pursued BLib with minimum 60 per cent marks/equivalent CGPA/equivalent CGPA from a government recognised university/institute.
Electrician: Aspirants should have pursued ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in electrician trade from a government recognised university/institute.
Mechanic: Aspirants should have pursued ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in the relevant trade.
Fitter: Aspirants should have pursued ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in fitter, lift and escalator mechanic from a government recognised university/institute.
Office Assistant: Aspirants should have pursued BA/BSc/BCom from a government recognised university/institute.
Store Assistant: Aspirants should be holding three years of engineering diploma in electrical/electronics/mechanical/civil or equivalent from a government recognised university/institute.
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of CBT (two papers) and GD/interview.
Important date
Registration begins: January 27
Last date for registration and fee payment: February 26
