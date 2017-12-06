Central Railways goods guards recruitment 2017: Apply for 125 posts at rrccr.com

Central Railways goods guards recruitment 2017: There are a total of 125 posts available and the application process for the same began on December 1 this year. Central Railways goods guards recruitment 2017: There are a total of 125 posts available and the application process for the same began on December 1 this year.

The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Indian Railways has called for the recruitment of level five goods guards in the Central Railways. Candidates are interested in applying for these posts can do so from the official website of the Cell (rrccr.com).

There are a total of 125 posts available and the application process for the same began on December 1 this year. The RRC announced that candidates should apply for the posts by 6 pm on December 30, 2017.

Posts available: 125

UR- 65

SC- 17

ST- 10

OBC- 33

Pay scale: Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification and a medical exam. The CBT will take place in the month of March or April 2018.

Paper pattern:

The CBT will be conducted for 90 minutes and will include 100 questions in the multiple choice format. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. Sample mock test papers will be made available on the official website for candidates’ perusal.

Steps to apply for Central Railways goods guards recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Under the notification for the goods guard posts, click on “Click here to proceed for online application”.

Step 3: Register to the site.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided, submit and save your application for further reference.

