BMRCL is looking for Engineers, check out eligibility and registration details

BMRCL is looking for Engineers for its Project Wing. BMRCL is looking for Engineers for its Project Wing.

BMRCL recruitment: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has published a notification inviting applications for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer on contract basis only. Those interested in applying are required to apply online at the official website – english.bmrc.co.in. The last date for submitting the hard copy of the printed application form is January 15, 2018. Aspirants also have to send documents in support of their qualification and achievements.

The tenure of contract appointment will be three years.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 60

Designation:

Assistant Executive Engineer

Assistant Engineer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Executive Engineer: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech in civil engineering.

Assistant Engineer: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech in civil engineering or diploma in civil engineering. Age limit: Assistant Executive Engineer: The maximum age of the aspirant should not exceed 40 years. Assistant Engineer: The maximum age of the aspirant should not exceed 35 years. Selection procedure: Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The number of vacancies listed is provisional and may increase or decrease depending upon the requirement.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd