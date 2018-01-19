Bangalore metro recruitment: Job for engineering degree holders, salary upto Rs 1,22,630 per month

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has issued a notification for recruitment to middle level positions. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has issued a notification for recruitment to middle level positions.

BMRC recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) has issued a notification for recruitment to middle level positions in the project wing on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – bmrc.co.in before February 17 by 4 pm. The duration of the contract will be three years.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 36

Designation

Deputy Chief Engineer: 5

Executive Engineers: 31

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech in civil engineering and should possess relevant experience.

Age limit:

Deputy Chief Engineer: The age of the candidates should be maximum 55 years.

Executive Engineers: The age of the candidates should be maximum 50 years.

Pay scale

Deputy Chief Engineer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,22,630.

Executive Engineers: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 67, 430.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

How to apply

Interested lot are required to fill in the online application form. They should then send the hard copy of the same along with other relevant documents to ‘General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTX Complex, KH Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027’.

