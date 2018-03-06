Bangalore metro recruitment 2018: Apply at BMRC for manager, engineer posts, earn upto Rs 1,37,790 per month

BMRC recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) is recruiting managers and engineers, in the operations and maintenance wing, on contractual basis. BMRC recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) is recruiting managers and engineers, in the operations and maintenance wing, on contractual basis.

BMRC recruitment 2018: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of managers and engineers, in the operations and maintenance wing, on contractual basis. The selection will be done through an interview. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – bmrc.co.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 33

Designation

General Manager (Operations): 1

General Manager (Signaling and Telecom): 1

Deputy General Manager (P Way)/ CSW: 1

Deputy General Manager (Traction): 1

Deputy General Manager (F&A): 1

Deputy General Manager (HR): 1

Manager (Operations/OCC): 3

Manager (P Way): 2

Assistant Manager (F&A): 4

Assistant Manager (HR): 4

Manager (IT): 2

Assistant Manager (IT): 2

Section Engineers (Networking): 3

Junior Engineer (IT): 7

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

GM (Operations): Aspirants should be holding a degree in electrical/mechanical/electronics and communication /computer science.

GM (Signaling and Telecom): Aspirants should be holding a degree in electronics and communication/computer science/telecommunication.

Deputy GM (P Way)/ CSW: Aspirants should be holding a degree in civil engineering.

Deputy GM (Traction): Aspirants should be holding a degree in electrical/electronic/mechanical engineering.

Deputy GM (F&A): Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised university and member of the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ Institute of Costs and Works Accounts of India (ICWAI)/Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Deputy GM (HR): Aspirants should be holding a post graduate degree in any discipline with diploma in HR or MBA (HR).

Manager (Operations/OCC): Aspirants should be holding a degree/diploma in any branch of engineering.

Manager (P Way): Aspirants should be holding a degree in civil engineering.

Assistant Manager (F&A): Aspirants should have pursued M Com or MBA (finance) or should be holding any degree with CA Inter/CS Inter/ICWA inter.

Assistant Manager (HR): Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised university with diploma in personnel

management or equivalent.

Manager/AM (IT): Aspirants should have pursued BE in computer science/electronics and telecommunication.

Section Engineers (Networking): Aspirants should have pursued BE in computer science or IT/ electronics and telecommunication/B Sc (IT)/MCA.

Junior Engineer (IT): Aspirants should have pursued a diploma in computer science/ telecommunication/electronics/BCA.

Age limit:

Pay scale

General Manager: The selected aspirants will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,37,790.

Deputy GM: The selected aspirants will get a monthly salary of Rs 74,760.

Manager: The selected aspirants will get a monthly salary of Rs 63,960.

Assistant Manager: The selected aspirants will get a monthly salary of Rs 52,920.

Section Engineer: The selected aspirants will get a monthly salary of Rs 41,100.

Junior Engineer: The selected aspirants will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,960.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – bmrc.co.in. After filling the online application, they should send the printout of the same along with other relevant documents to ‘General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor,BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027’. The last date for submission of application is March 28.

