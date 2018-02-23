Punjab PSC recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 306 medical officer posts, salary details

PPSC recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of a competitive examination and interview. The selection will be done on the basis of a competitive examination and interview.

PPSC recruitment 2018: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the post of medical officer (general) in the health and family welfare

department, Punjab. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – ppsc.gov.in before March 13.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 306

Designation

Medical Officer (General)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding an MBBS degree. They should also be registered with the Punjab medical council or with any other duly constituted medical council in India. Possessing knowledge of Punjabi language upto matriculation standard or its equivalent is a must.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be maximum 37 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a competitive examination and interview.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants are required to fill in the online application form at the official website. They should then submit the printout of the application form along with copy of bank challan and relevant documents by speed post/hand to the office of Secretary, Punjab Public Service Commission, Baradari Gardens, Patiala.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: March 13

Last date for depositing online application fee: March 20

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application: March27

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd