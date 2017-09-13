Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2017: Apply for over 3000 teachers posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com

The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has invited eligible candidates for the recruitment of teachers posts for various subjects under Master Cadre category. The detailed notification is available for over 3000 posts. The online application has started from September 12 and will continue till October 6.
Vacancy details:
English teacher: 393 posts
Science teacher: 1138 posts
Maths teacher: 73 posts
Punjabi teacher: 398 posts
Social teacher: 393 posts
Hindi teacher: 591 posts
Important dates:
Start of online application: September 12
Last date for online application submission: October 6
Last date for fee submission: October 11
Last date to take print out: October 14.
Eligibility: Candidates need to check the official notification as eligibility varies for each subject.
Age: The general category candidate’s age has to be between 18 years to 37 years. Similarly, age relaxation is for reserved category candidates.
Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2017, here’s how to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website – educationrecruitmentboard.com
Step 2: Click on the latest recruitment section
Step 3: Click on ‘Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2017’
Step 4: Register with your email address on the official website
Step 5: Enter your education details and other information
Step 6: Pay the fees
Step 7: Keep your registration number safe
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App