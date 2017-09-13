Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2017: Apply for over 3000 teachers posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com

The exam is likely to be held in November The exam is likely to be held in November

The Education Recruitment Board, Punjab has invited eligible candidates for the recruitment of teachers posts for various subjects under Master Cadre category. The detailed notification is available for over 3000 posts. The online application has started from September 12 and will continue till October 6.

Vacancy details:

English teacher: 393 posts

Science teacher: 1138 posts

Maths teacher: 73 posts

Punjabi teacher: 398 posts

Social teacher: 393 posts

Hindi teacher: 591 posts

Important dates:

Start of online application: September 12

Last date for online application submission: October 6

Last date for fee submission: October 11

Last date to take print out: October 14.

Eligibility: Candidates need to check the official notification as eligibility varies for each subject.

Age: The general category candidate’s age has to be between 18 years to 37 years. Similarly, age relaxation is for reserved category candidates.

Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2017, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – educationrecruitmentboard.com

Step 2: Click on the latest recruitment section

Step 3: Click on ‘Punjab Master Cadre recruitment 2017’

Step 4: Register with your email address on the official website

Step 5: Enter your education details and other information

Step 6: Pay the fees

Step 7: Keep your registration number safe

