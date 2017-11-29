WAPCOS recruitment 2017: Apply for engineers, accountant, cook and other posts

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: The last date of application submission is by December 6 WAPCOS recruitment 2017: The last date of application submission is by December 6

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: WAPCOS limited has released job notification to fill engineer posts on the official website wapcos.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply sending their CVs or resume in prescribed format available on the official portal. The last date for application submission is by December 6, 2017.

WAPCOS has also stated in the notification that the candidates engaged to the post are “liable to be posted anywhere in India or abroad as per exigencies of works of the company.”

During the time of joining, the applicant should have an Indian passport. Read | Latest PSU jobs to apply for this year

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: vacancy details

1. Civil Engineer: There are four vacancies that are available. The aspirant should hold a degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 2 years experience in the field of dredging/marine. The age should not be over 35 years.

2. Computer Science Engineer: There is one vacancy for this post and the age of the candidate should not be over 35 years. The aspirant should hold a BE/ B Tech degree in Computer Science with minimum 2 years experience.

3.GIS Expert (Remote Sensing & GIS Specialist): One post available in this category. The candidate should hold an MA degree in geography (Remote Sensing & GIS) with minimum 2 years experience in the relevant field.The age should not be over 35 years.

4. Account Assistant: The candidate should hold a B Com degree and the age should not be over 30 years. The aspirants with null experience can also apply for this one post.

5. Office Assistant: The age should be not more than 30 years and for this one post, a candidate should hold a graduation degree in any discipline.

6. Computer Operator: There is one post in this category and the candidate should be graduate with computer knowledge. The age should be not more than 30 years

7. Field Assistant: The age should be not more than 30 years and for this one post, a candidate should hold a graduation degree in any discipline.

8. Messenger: There are two posts available and class 10 pass-out can apply. The age limit is 30 years.

9. Cook: For this post, the aspirant should have working knowledge and the age shouldn’t be over 30 years. There are two posts in this category.

10. Night watchman: For this post, the aspirant should have working knowledge and the age shouldn’t be over 30 years. There are one posts in this category.

11. Sweeper: For this one post, 30 years working knowledge is required.

